Kei Nishikori competes in the Wimbledon men's singles first round against Thiago Monteiro on Tuesday. | REUTERS

Tennis

Kei Nishikori defeats Thiago Monteiro in straight sets in Wimbledon first round

AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

WIMBLEDON, ENGLAND - Kei Nishikori eased into the second round of Wimbledon on Tuesday beating Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

The 29-year-old eighth seed, a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon last year, never gave Monteiro a hope of an upset, winning in 2 hours, 10 minute on Court 12 at the All England Club.

Nishikori — whose best Grand Slam performance was reaching the 2014 U.S. Open final — will play either experienced Uzbek Denis Istomin or Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the second round.

Nishikori, who reached the French Open quarterfinals last month, started the match aggressively against his 113th-ranked foe.

He held serve throughout the opening set but allowed Monteiro to force his way to a tiebreaker in the second.

The world No. 7 saved a break point in the third before closing out a comfortable win.

“It’s been a while since my last tournament on grass, but I made a good start and played confidently,” Nishikori said.

“I want to play with this kind of rhythm as much as possible. There are a few things I’ll try to fix for my next match.”

On the women’s side, defending champion Angelique reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 win over fellow German Tatjana Maria.

Fourth seed Kerber, who defeated Serena Williams to capture her third major, will face lucky loser Lauren Davis of the United States for a place in the last 32.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Naomi Osaka, who was the second seed at Wimbledon, has not won a tournament in the five months since her victory at the Australian Open in January.
Expectations make it tough on former No. 1 Naomi Osaka
Facing break point at 2-2 in the second set, Naomi Osaka fired a flat, roughly 180 kph serve to Yulia Putintseva's backhand, seemingly handcuffing her tricky Kazakh opponent. Putintseva made an ...
Naomi Osaka leaves the court after being defeated by Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during their women's singles first-round match on the first day of Wimbledon on Monday.
Naomi Osaka eliminated in first round at Wimbledon
After winning two straight Grand Slam titles, Naomi Osaka has now failed to reach the second week at the last two majors. Osaka, who was ranked No. 1 in the world until last week, lost to...
Naomi Osaka hits the ball during a pre-Wimbledon training session on Saturday at the All England Club in Wimbledon, England. Osaka, seeded No. 2, will face Yulia Ptintseva in the first round on Monday.
Naomi Osaka returns to hunter role at Wimbledon
A shocking coaching change, off-court distractions, the pressure of added expectations as world No. 1: There's no one-size-fits-all explanation for Naomi Osaka's struggles since winning the Austral...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kei Nishikori competes in the Wimbledon men's singles first round against Thiago Monteiro on Tuesday. | REUTERS

, ,