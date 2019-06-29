Michelle Wie done for rest of year to let right wrist heal

Michelle Wie said Friday she has called it quits for the remainder of the 2019 LPGA season to allow her right wrist to heal so she can return to competition in 2020.

The 29-year-old withdrew from her scheduled title defense at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore in February and has missed the cut in three LPGA events since, most recently in last week’s Women’s PGA Championship.

“After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf,” Wie posted on Instagram.