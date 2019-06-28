More Sports / Cricket

India downs West Indies to extend unbeaten run to five

AP

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Mohammed Shami only got a start at the World Cup because his India teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar was injured.

After finishing off contrasting victories over Afghanistan and West Indies within a week, Shami may just have secured his spot.

He certainly finished off the West Indies, taking 4-16 at Old Trafford on Thursday to seal India’s 125-run win for India and end any hope the Caribbean team had of reaching the semifinals.

It was a dismal end for West Indies — dismissed for 143 in the 35th over chasing 263 to win — after a promising start to the tournament.

For India it was a fifth win from six games — one was washed out against New Zealand — and a rebound in form following a close call against Afghanistan last Saturday when it took Shami’s hat trick in the last over to seal a nervy victory.

Skipper Virat Kohli posted the highest score of the game, 72 from 82 balls, to collect a fourth consecutive half century and a man-of-the-match award.

“These haven’t been massive scoring games, but we’ve found ways of winning,” Kolhi said. “Fielders . . . putting bodies on the line, showing their desperation to win. The opposition feels like this team is here to win.

“A lot of self-belief in the team room right now — we feel like we can win from any situation.”

It was a fifth loss in six games for the West Indians since a commanding opening win over Pakistan, and it makes them the third team to drop out of playoffs contention along with Afghanistan and South Africa. They’ve still got games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to go.

The West Indies bowling attack did its job with recalled veteran Kemar Roach taking 3-36, skipper Jason Holder snaring 2-33 and Sheldon Cottrell taking two late wickets to return 2-50.

“We have let ourselves down significantly in this tournament,” Holder said in a post-match TV interview. “The bowlers had a reasonable campaign but our batting has been too inconsistent . . . we let ourselves down with the bat.”

India got valuable contributions from MS Dhoni, with an unbeaten 56 and a 70-run stand with Hardik Pandya (46), and KL Rahul (48) to back up Kohli.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Abdul Hakim Sani Brown sprints to victory in a men's 100-meter semifinal at the Japan National Championships on Thursday in Fukuoka.
Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, Yuki Koike advance to 100-meter final at nationals
New national record holder Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, former record holder Yoshihide Kiryu and other top sprinters safely qualified for the men's 100-meter final at the Japan National Championships...
Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo, seen in a February 2019 file photo, won 489 games during his 19-season NHL career, trailing only Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy on the all-time list.
Standout goalie Roberto Luongo retires after 19 NHL seasons
Roberto Luongo wanted to keep playing and keep chasing the elusive Stanley Cup, largely because he believes the Florida Panthers are finally in position to be a playoff contender. His bo...
Image Not Available
IOC strips Olympic status from troubled boxing body AIBA
The IOC has stripped Olympic status from troubled boxing body AIBA and will now organize qualifying and final tournaments for the 2020 Tokyo Games. Olympic inquiry panel chairman Nenad L...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls against the West Indies during their Cricket World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Thursday. | AP

, ,