Coach Gary Stead confident New Zealand openers can rediscover form

New Zealand coach Gary Stead is confident opening batsmen Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will rediscover their scoring touch as the Cricket World Cup reaches the knockout phase.

Stead’s unbeaten team, which tops the standings, plays Pakistan on Wednesday at Edgbaston before it meets two of the tournament favorites in Australia and England in their final group games.

Guptill and Munro, in full flight, provide New Zealand with an explosive start but they have struggled in England, with Kane Williamson (373 runs at 186.5) and Ross Taylor (200 at 50) responsible for the bulk of the side’s runs.

“In any team you will have times when people don’t score runs. That’s the game of cricket,” Stead told reporters ahead of its clash with Pakistan.

“Martin and Colin have both done it for us on numerous occasions and I hope that their time will be the next game.

“If they come off it is going to make it easier for the likes for Kane and Rosco and the guys after them.”

While victory over Pakistan would confirm the Kiwis a spot in their eighth World Cup semifinal, Stead was wary of looking too far ahead and knows that while they top the table they could also finish outside the top four if things go against them.

“The team is in a good space,” he said, adding that tight wins over Bangladesh, South Africa and the West Indies would stand them in good stead.