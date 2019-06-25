New Zealand's Martin Guptill, seen in action against South Africa on June 19 and his team face Pakistan on Wednesday at the Cricket World Cup. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Cricket

Coach Gary Stead confident New Zealand openers can rediscover form

AFP-JIJI

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - New Zealand coach Gary Stead is confident opening batsmen Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will rediscover their scoring touch as the Cricket World Cup reaches the knockout phase.

Stead’s unbeaten team, which tops the standings, plays Pakistan on Wednesday at Edgbaston before it meets two of the tournament favorites in Australia and England in their final group games.

Guptill and Munro, in full flight, provide New Zealand with an explosive start but they have struggled in England, with Kane Williamson (373 runs at 186.5) and Ross Taylor (200 at 50) responsible for the bulk of the side’s runs.

“In any team you will have times when people don’t score runs. That’s the game of cricket,” Stead told reporters ahead of its clash with Pakistan.

“Martin and Colin have both done it for us on numerous occasions and I hope that their time will be the next game.

“If they come off it is going to make it easier for the likes for Kane and Rosco and the guys after them.”

While victory over Pakistan would confirm the Kiwis a spot in their eighth World Cup semifinal, Stead was wary of looking too far ahead and knows that while they top the table they could also finish outside the top four if things go against them.

“The team is in a good space,” he said, adding that tight wins over Bangladesh, South Africa and the West Indies would stand them in good stead.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Image Not Available
CAS to shorten Junya Koga's doping ban: sources
The Court of Arbitration for Sport is set to hand swimmer Junya Koga a less severe ban after he filed an appeal over his four-year suspension for failed drug tests last year, sources said Monday...
Eddie Haskell (right), with jockey Kent Desormeaux aboard wins the third race during the last day of the winter/spring meet at the Santa Anita horse racing track on Sunday in Santa Anita , California.
Santa Anita season ends after 30 horse deaths, trainer ban
Santa Anita's troubled racing season has come to a close after the deaths of 30 horses at the Southern California track rattled the industry and led to Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer be...
Nasa Hataoka takes a shot during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.
Nasa Hataoka's final-day 65 not enough as Hannah Green wins Women's PGA Championship
A tournament-low final-day 65 from Nasa Hataoka rocketed her up the leaderboard Sunday, but it proved too little, too late as Australian Hannah Green won the Women's PGA Championship title. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New Zealand's Martin Guptill, seen in action against South Africa on June 19 and his team face Pakistan on Wednesday at the Cricket World Cup. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,