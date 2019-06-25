Stephon Marbury is seen in April 2017 file photo. | AP

Basketball

Former NBA star Stephon Marbury to coach CBA's Beijing Royal Fighters

Reuters

BEIJING - Two-time NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury was named head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters of the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday.

Marbury, a native New Yorker, was the No. 4 overall pick of the 1996 NBA Draft. After 13 years in the NBA with five teams, he moved abroad to continue his career in the CBA.

He retired in February after winning three CBA championships.

“Thank you for the opportunity. I will give everything I have on the sidelines just like I gave everything inside the Lines,” Marbury, 42, wrote on his Weibo social media account. “The end is another start, I am back, are you with me?”

Chinese media reported he signed a three-year deal, but no financial terms were announced.

Marbury has become a popular figure in China, where a postage stamp was issued and a museum created in his honor. For his philanthropic efforts, he also was named one of Beijing’s top 10 model citizens.

In 2015, he was the first foreign player to receive a green card in China.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Japan national team forward Yuta Watanabe, seen in a 2018 file photo, could compete in a series of exhibition games in August as the Akatsuki Five prepare for the FIBA World Cup.
JBA announces August exhibition schedule for national teams
The Japan men's national team will tune up for the upcoming FIBA World Cup with international exhibitions against New Zealand, Argentina, Germany and Tunisia in August, the Japan Basketball Asso...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo poses with his NBA MVP trophy at the NBA Awards show on Monday night in Los Angeles.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wins MVP; Mike Budenholzer voted top coach
The Milwaukee Bucks fell two games short of the NBA Finals. They won big at the NBA Awards. A tearful Giannis Antetokounmpo earned Most Valuable Player honors, Mike Budenholzer w...
Keisei Tominaga (left), Stephen Curry (center) and Keijiro Mitani pose for photos during an event in Tokyo on Saturday.
Sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga ready to mess with Texas
Keisei Tominaga had always been bound for the United States; the only thing that remained uncertain was where he would end up. The 18-year-old's destination is finally set for the Lone Star Stat...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Stephon Marbury is seen in April 2017 file photo. | AP

, ,