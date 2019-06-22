More Sports / Football

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith wants to play again

AP

WASHINGTON - Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith says he hopes to play football again but still needs to make basic progress like relearning how to run after breaking his right leg.

In an interview during a massage at a shopping mall with “The Oh My Goff Show,” posted Friday on YouTube, Smith said “the steps I’m at right now are lifestyle steps,” such as being able to play with his kids.

Asked whether he will return to football, the 35-year-old Smith replied, “That’s the plan.”

Smith broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November.

Redskins quarterback Alex Smith is seen in a November 2018 file photo.

