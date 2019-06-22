Redskins quarterback Alex Smith wants to play again

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith says he hopes to play football again but still needs to make basic progress like relearning how to run after breaking his right leg.

In an interview during a massage at a shopping mall with “The Oh My Goff Show,” posted Friday on YouTube, Smith said “the steps I’m at right now are lifestyle steps,” such as being able to play with his kids.

Asked whether he will return to football, the 35-year-old Smith replied, “That’s the plan.”

Smith broke his right tibia and fibula during a game in November.