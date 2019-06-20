Lionel Messi, Franco Armani help Argentina stave off elimination at Copa America

Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Franco Armani saved Argentina from another Copa America defeat on Wednesday.

Messi scored a second-half equalizer and Armani later saved a penalty kick as Argentina salvaged a 1-1 draw with Paraguay at Mineirao Stadium, leaving the team last in its group but still in contention for a spot in the knockout stage of the South American competition.

After Richard Sanchez opened the scoring for Paraguay in the 37th minute, Messi converted a 57th-minute penalty kick awarded by video review following a handball by a defender inside the area.

Derlis Gonzalez had a chance to put Paraguay ahead again five minutes later, but Armani saved his shot from the penalty spot.

Argentina, which had opened with a 2-0 loss to Colombia, stayed with one point from two matches in Group B. Qatar, which lost 1-0 to Colombia earlier Thursday, also had one point but was ahead on the tiebreakers. Paraguay stayed with two points and Colombia had six, already secured in the knockout stage.

Argentina, whose last group-stage elimination in the Copa America was in 1983, will need a win against guest Qatar on Sunday to advance to the next round.

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance, along with the best two third-place finishers.

Argentina, trying to end a title drought of 26 years, started the match with four changes to the team that lost to Colombia in the opener. Among those replaced were veterans Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria. Their substitutes were Lautaro Martinez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Midfielder Roberto Pereyra and defender Milton Casco also joined the starting lineup, replacing Guido Rodriguez and Renzo Saravia.

The changes by coach Lionel Scaloni didn’t do much to improve Argentina, which again struggled to create scoring chances.

Messi, in his fifth Copa America, played on the right flank, with Giovani Lo Celso and Leandro Paredes taking over the playmaking responsibilities at midfield.

In other action, James Rodriguez led Colombia to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Qatar, securing his team in the knockout stage of the South American competition.

Rodriguez came up with a perfect cross to set up Duvan Zapata’s 86th-minute winner at Morumbi Stadium.