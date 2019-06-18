New York starter Masahiro Tanaka pitches against Tampa Bay in the first inning on Monday night. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Yankees hurler Masahiro Tanaka tosses two-hit shutout against Rays

AP, Kyodo

NEW YORK - At the start of a tough week for his team, Masahiro Tanaka made things look easy on the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays again.

Tanaka pitched a career-best two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth major league shutout, and the New York Yankees beat Tampa Bay 3-0 on Monday night to increase their slim lead in the AL East.

“You could tell he could smell the finish line,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Big-time performance to kick off this series for us.”

DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer off Yonny Chirinos (7-3), and Cameron Maybin went deep in his career-high third consecutive game. That was all a dominant Tanaka (5-5) needed while throwing 76 of 111 pitches for strikes in New York’s first complete game since his gem at Tampa Bay last July.

“I’m pretty surprised at such a good result,” Tanaka said. “I don’t think I did anything particularly well, I just think I threw a lot of effective pitches and was able to stack up the outs.”

Tanaka walked only one and set down the final 10 Rays batters, striking out six.

Giants 3, Dodgers 2

In Los Angeles, Tyler Beede allowed one run over six innings to earn his first big-league victory and San Francisco defeated the first-place Dodgers in the opener of a four-game set.

Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda (7-4) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Angels 10, Blue Jays 5

In Toronto, Justin Upton homered on the first pitch he saw in his return from the injured list, Mike Trout had a solo homer among his four hits and Los Angeles used a seven-run second inning to beat Toronto.

Shohei Ohtani also connected in the second for the Angels. Ohtani’s blast, his ninth of the season, was a three-run shot to left. He finished 2-for-5 in the win.

In Other Games

Braves 12, Mets 3

Reds 3, Astros 2

Cardinals 5, Marlins 0

Rangers 7, Indians 2

Red Sox 2, Twins 0

Athletics 3, Orioles 2

Royals 6, Mariners 4

Padres 2, Brewers 0

Phillies at Nationals — ppd.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Chunichi players celebrate their victory over the Marines on Monday at Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium.
Dragons hold on for close win over Marines
Chunichi Dragons starter Enny Romero struck out 11 in his seven-inning start to get a 5-4 win against the Chiba Lotte Marines in interleague play on Monday. But the Central League team n...
Hiroshima's Kris Johnson throws against the Eagles on Sunday at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi.
Kris Johnson outduels Takayuki Kishi as Carp down Eagles
Kris Johnson allowed two runs in six innings to outduel veteran right-hander Takayuki Kishi in the Hiroshima Carp's 4-2 interleague win over the Tohoku Rakuten Eagles on Sunday. Johnson ...
The BayStars' Masayuki Kuwahara poses for photos after hitting for the cycle on July 20, 2018. His achievement is shown on the scoreboard message behind him.
Hitting for cycle no common occurrence for NPB players
Let's talk about the cycle for a minute. Shohei Ohtani made history on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, when he became first-ever Japanese player to hit for the cycle (single, double, triple and home...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New York starter Masahiro Tanaka pitches against Tampa Bay in the first inning on Monday night. | AP

, ,