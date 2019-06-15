More Sports / Horse Racing

JRA bans horses over feed additive

KYODO

The Japan Racing Association said Saturday it would exclude 156 horses from weekend races after finding a prohibited substance in their feed additives.

According to the association, the additives, imported from abroad, contained a performance-enhancing substance called theobromine, a stimulant that also strengthens cardiac activities.

“We weren’t able to test the 156 horses on (Friday) the 14th, so we decided to scratch the horses from competition to protect the fairness of the competition,” said Shinobu Ito, a JRA official.

“We have been telling feed vendors to deliver those that have been tested in the past, but the products that were delivered this time contained additives that were not tested yet,” he said.

Laboratory of Racing Chemistry, which provides drug tests for race horses in Japan, found the banned substance, the JRA said. Under the JRA’s regulations, feed additives as well as the containers they were brought in need to be tested whenever a new product is put in use.

The JRA prohibits the use of such drugs that temporarily enhance or reduce the performance of the race horses.

The association learned about the possible drug consumption by the horses on Friday evening but took until Saturday morning to announce the matter. Most of its staff were on their way to their respective racecourses, and required time to contact the officials of the stables and come up with possible measures, the JRA said.

A total of 72 JRA races are scheduled at Tokyo Racecourse, Hanshin Racecourse and Hakodate Racecourse this weekend.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Gary Woodland hits a chip shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach on Friday.
Gary Woodland takes lead, ties U.S. Open record
Gary Woodland was playing so well on Friday in the U.S. Open that he didn't want to give away any shots. He wound up stealing one at the end for another record at Pebble Beach and a 36-hole lead...
West Indies' Chris Gayle avoids a bouncer during a Cricket World Cup match against England at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, on Friday.
West Indies' Chris Gayle sets batting mark against England at Cricket World Cup
Chris Gayle took his time getting off the mark, miscued a few shots, was dropped in the deep and finally hit and cleared the boundary on consecutive deliveries in surpassing the great Viv Richar...
Former U.S. President Clinton and Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen are seen holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the White House, where the president honored the Super Bowl XXXII champions in June 1998. Bowlen has died at age 75, it was announced on Thursday.
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies at 75
Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals, has died. He was 75. In a statemen...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Horses compete on Saturday at Hanshin Racecourse. | KYODO

,