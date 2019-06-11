Boston's Brad Marchand reaches for a rebound in front of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington in the first period of Game 6 on Sunday. | AP

Bruins hope for Game 7 win again

AP

ST. LOUIS - The strains of Jay-Z and Linkin Park’s “Numb/Encore” mashup emanated from a small speaker on the hallway floor outside the visiting locker room following the Boston Bruins’ morning skate.

“I don’t know what you’re expecting of me . . . put under the pressure . . . of walking in your shoes.”

Despite all the pressure on Boston, team DJ Torey Krug wouldn’t dare change anything in the face of elimination.

“Same playlist I’ve been playing for months now,” Krug said. “It’s been the same music for months on end.”

And the same Bruins, whose consistent approach on and off the ice will be tested one more time Wednesday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. This is an experienced Boston roster with five players left from the 2011 Cup championship team that vanquished the Canucks in Vancouver, also the most recent time the final went to a seventh and deciding game.

“There’s never been a (Cup Final) Game 7 in Boston, (so) I would say lean on past experience with that, but there is none,” Krug said Monday. “There is experience from guys who played in Game 7 in Vancouver.

“It’s tough. It’s the most exciting game in all of our lives and I think whoever maintains their composure and discipline within their system, how they play and how they approach the game is probably going to prevail.”

The smart money is on the Bruins recapturing the Stanley Cup on home ice, and sportsbooks give them the edge. Not only do they own an experience advantage in these situations, but carry with them some momentum from a 5-1 rainstorm on St. Louis’ potential parade in Game 6.

Four of the previous five times in the 2019 playoffs that a team down 3-2 won Game 6, it also won Game 7. Just don’t tell that stat to Boston coach Bruce Cassidy because he doesn’t believe there’s carry-over from a strong showing Sunday night.

“New slate,” Cassidy said before the team flew home to Boston. “They had expectations, Stanley Cup is in the building. . . . I can’t speak for them, but it can be tough, knowing we’re playing good team defense to now have to come back (from a deficit) that far. But I don’t think it will affect them all on Wednesday. It’s one game, winner take all. Both teams will be in a good place mentally, ready to go.”

