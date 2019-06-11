Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga returning home briefly for mother-in-law's funeral

Sri Lanka Cricket has tweeted that Lasith Malinga will return home after the death of his mother-in-law, Kanthi Perera, in Colombo.

The fast bowler is due to leave England after the scheduled game against Bangladesh, which has yet to start because of rain in Bristol, on Tuesday.

“Lasith Malinga will leave the team following Sri Lanka’s World Cup Game against Bangladesh, which will be played today, as his Mother-In-Law has passed away,” said a Sri Lanka Cricket release.

“The player is expected to join the team, before the team’s next World Cup game, which will be played against Australia on the 15th June, 2019.”

Her funeral is on Thursday, and SLC expects him to rejoin the team before its next Cricket World Cup match on Saturday against Australia at the Oval.