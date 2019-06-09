Kumiko Okada sets new national record in women's 20-km race walk

Kumiko Okada set a new national record in the women’s 20-kilometer race walk Saturday at the Gran Premio Cantones de Marcha, the Spanish leg of the IAAF Race Walking Challenge.

The 27-year-old Okada, who will represent Japan at September’s world championships in Qatar, clocked 1 hour, 27 minutes and 41 seconds to break the previous record set in 2009 by Masumi Fuchise and finish in sixth place.

Ecuadorian teenager Glenda Morejon claimed a shock victory with a 1:25:29 time in her debut over the distance.

Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi, who won silver at last year’s Asian Games and gold at March’s Asian Race Walking Championships in Japan, won the men’s race in 1:17:41. World record holder Yusuke Suzuki finished 13 seconds behind in third, while Eiki Takahashi was ninth.