More Sports / Track & Field

Kumiko Okada sets new national record in women's 20-km race walk

Kyodo

LA CORUNA, SPAIN - Kumiko Okada set a new national record in the women’s 20-kilometer race walk Saturday at the Gran Premio Cantones de Marcha, the Spanish leg of the IAAF Race Walking Challenge.

The 27-year-old Okada, who will represent Japan at September’s world championships in Qatar, clocked 1 hour, 27 minutes and 41 seconds to break the previous record set in 2009 by Masumi Fuchise and finish in sixth place.

Ecuadorian teenager Glenda Morejon claimed a shock victory with a 1:25:29 time in her debut over the distance.

Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi, who won silver at last year’s Asian Games and gold at March’s Asian Race Walking Championships in Japan, won the men’s race in 1:17:41. World record holder Yusuke Suzuki finished 13 seconds behind in third, while Eiki Takahashi was ninth.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Tomoa Narasaki competes during the men's bouldering final of the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup on Saturday in Vail, Colorado. Narasaki took second place in the event to win the overall series.
Tomoa Narasaki earns second overall World Cup bouldering title
Tomoa Narasaki finished runner-up at the final bouldering World Cup event of the season on Saturday to earn his second overall title in three years. Narasaki, the 2016 overall and world ...
England's Jason Roy bats against Bangladesh in a Cricket World Cup group stage match on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.
Jason Roy smashes 153, takes out umpire as England hits 386-6
Jason Roy smashed an umpire to the ground and Bangladesh's bowlers to all corners of Sophia Gardens in his 121-ball 153 to lead England to a tournament-high 386-6 at the Cricket World Cup on Sat...
India wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni smiles after the dismissal of a South African batsman during a Cricket World Cup match on Wednesday in Southampton, England.
ICC tells India star to ditch gloves
Cricket's governing body insisted on Friday that India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be allowed to wear an apparent military insignia on his World Cup wicketkeeping gloves. The Board o...