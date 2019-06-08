Vissel Kobe hire ex-Hamburger SV boss Thorsten Fink as new manager

Vissel Kobe on Saturday named former Hamburger SV boss Thorsten Fink as their new manager. He replaces Takayuki Yoshida.

The 51-year-old German takes the reins with Vissel languishing in 13th place in the J. League first-division table after 14 games. Spaniard Juan Manuel Lillo stepped down as manager in a shock move in April, with Yoshida, a former manager and player with the club, appointed as caretaker.

Fink most recently managed Grasshopper Zurich in the Swiss first division, but was fired in March before the club wasrelegated for the first time in 68 years. He previously led FK Austria Wien in the Austrian top flight. His career as a player included 150 games for Bayern Munich.