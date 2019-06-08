Takuma Sato claims pole position for IndyCar Series race in Texas

Takuma Sato has earned the pole for the IndyCar Series race at Texas with a two-lap qualifying average of 354.4 kph.

Sato got his ninth career pole with the strong run Friday at the high-speed 2.4-km oval. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver won from the pole at Barber Motorsports Park two months ago.

The only other Texas qualifier over 354.0 kph was Scott Dixon at 354.3.

Sebastien Bourdais, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud and Spencer Pigot filled out the first three rows.