Dodgers' Walker Buehler stifles Diamondbacks in 11-strikeout effort

Walker Buehler’s second time on the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks this season went far better than the first.

Buehler held the Diamondbacks to a run on two hits in eight innings, matching the longest start of his career, and Corey Seager hit a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 3-1 on Monday.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won their sixth straight, improving to 42-19. The Diamondbacks saw their two-game winning streak halted.

Buehler (6-1) lasted just three innings at Dodger Stadium on March 31 against Arizona, but carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth Monday and got the first two outs before Christian Walker homered. Buehler struck out a season-high 11 without a walk for his first career win over the Diamondbacks.

“The efficiency is the biggest thing for me,” the 24-year-old right-hander said. “I think I’m going to strike guys out in this league and I’ve kind of shown that. To get deeper into games is obviously my goal.”

Seager hit a full-count pitch from Arizona starter Robbie Ray (4-3) out to left-center field in the top of the fourth to break a scoreless tie. Justin Turner singled and David Freese walked with one out ahead of Seager’s eighth homer of the season.

Going into Monday’s game, Seager was 3-for-26 in his career against Ray.

Arizona failed to provide enough run support for Ray, who gave up three runs on six hits in seven innings and struck out nine.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth inning for his 18th save in 20 chances.

Cubs 8, Angels 1

In Chicago, Jon Lester allowed one run in seven innings, and the Cubs beat Los Angeles in the makeup of a contest scheduled for April 14 that was postponed because of inclement weather.

Padres 8, Phillies 2

In San Diego, Manny Machado hit a grand slam over Bryce Harper in the first showdown this season between the superstars who changed teams during spring training.

Astros 4, Mariners 2

In Seattle, Robinson Chirinos homered to cap a three-run first and Houston added an insurance run on a baffling play by the Mariners’ defense.