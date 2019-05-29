The ticketing website for the Tokyo Olympics is displayed during a May 9 press event. High demand on Tuesday evening led organizers to extend the deadline for lottery applications by 12 hours to 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday. | KYODO

Olympics

Olympic ticket lottery concludes with 7.5 million registered users

Kyodo

The extended 12-hour window for Japanese residents to enter the 2020 Tokyo Olympic ticket lottery closed at 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday after organizers allowed people some extra time to apply.

Applications opened to Japanese residents on May 9 and had been scheduled to close at midnight Tuesday, but the deadline was extended in order to offset problems caused by heavy traffic to the official ticketing website.

Applicants will be informed of the results of the lottery on June 20. The deadline to purchase allocated tickets is July 2.

Organizers revealed that in total over 7.5 million residents of Japan registered for the official IDs required to apply for tickets, and that the ticketing website was accessed more than 24 million times during the application window.

“We are delighted to have concluded this highly important milestone successfully,” Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said.

“(The) high number of applications shows there is a great passion nationwide for the Tokyo 2020 Games and sport in general. Millions of tickets are available at affordable prices and there will be other opportunities to get one.”

Traffic to the ticketing website began increasing markedly on Monday night as the original deadline approached, and the online application process was slowed by wait times of over an hour as of Tuesday night.

Around 6.15 million people had registered for Tokyo 2020 IDs by midnight Monday, with over 400,000 new registrations received in the preceding 24 hours.

The website had struggled with “a very high volume of visitors,” all hoping to get seats at the July 24-Aug. 9 Summer Games in Japan’s capital when it opened applications for the lottery earlier this month.

People living outside Japan will be able to buy tickets through authorized resellers in their respective countries. Authorized ticket resellers can commence sales from June 15.

Unsuccessful lottery applicants can attempt to buy tickets during the first-come, first-served sales phase starting this fall. The final sales phase will start next spring and will offer first-come, first-served opportunities to people in Japan and abroad.

