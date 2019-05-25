Legends pay final respects to Celtics great John Havlicek

Sports legends were in Boston to honor basketball great John Havlicek.

Former Celtics and Bruins stars gathered at Trinity Church in Boston on Thursday for a memorial service. The Hall of Fame Celtics player died in April at the age of 79.

The Boston Herald reported that Celtics greats Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn and Dave Cowens joined Bruins legend Bobby Orr at the memorial. Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro and former U.S. Senator and New York Knicks player Bill Bradley were among others to pay their respects.

“Hondo” Havlicek played 16 years for the Celtics and is the team’s all-time leading scorer.

He was voted one of the 50 greatest players of the league’s first 50 years.

Russell posted a tribute to Havliceck on Twitter.

“A very somber day today saying a final goodbye to my very dear friend, John Havlicek,” Russell tweeted. “I had such a nice time today sharing my memories of him with all seven of his wonderful grandkids. You are missed #RIP John.”