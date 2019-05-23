Kento Itohara delivers walk-off single as Tigers complete series sweep of Swallows

Kento Itohara’s ninth-inning RBI single broke up a scoreless tie, lifted the Hanshin Tigers to a 1-0 win and a three-game sweep over the struggling Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Thursday.

The Swallows’ David Buchanan and the Tigers’ Haruto Takahashi each worked six innings, but could only duel to a stalemate at Koshien Stadium. Buchanan struck out four, while allowing six hits. Takahashi struck out seven, while giving up four hits and a walk.

Once the starters were out of the game, however, both teams wasted scoring opportunities until the Tigers cashed in against Scott McGough (2-1).

With closer Taichi Ishiyama out of action, McGough issued two one-out walks and a single to Fumiya Hojo that loaded the bases for Itohara. The 26-year-old fell behind but lined a 1-2 fastball into the gap to end it.

“Hojo batting in front of me set up the scoring opportunity for me, and I wanted to do my part,” Itohara said. “(Takahashi) pitched great. We want to get a win next to his name next time.”

Hanshin closer Rafael Dolis (2-1), who worked the ninth, earned the win.

The Swallows’ loss was their eighth straight.

Giants 6, BayStars 4

At Tokyo Dome, Yoshiyuki Kamei tripled in the game’s first run as Yomiuri hammered Yokohama rookie Shinichi Onuki (2-3) for six runs in the third inning.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Fighters 11, Eagles 2

At Sapporo Dome, utility infielder Kenshi Sugiya homered from both sides of the plate and hit a sacrifice fly in Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s rout of Tohoku Rakuten.