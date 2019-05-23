The Tigers' Kento Itohara hits a game-winning single in the ninth inning against the Swallows at Koshien Stadium on Thursday night. Hanshin won 1-0. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Kento Itohara delivers walk-off single as Tigers complete series sweep of Swallows

Kyodo

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREF. - Kento Itohara’s ninth-inning RBI single broke up a scoreless tie, lifted the Hanshin Tigers to a 1-0 win and a three-game sweep over the struggling Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Thursday.

The Swallows’ David Buchanan and the Tigers’ Haruto Takahashi each worked six innings, but could only duel to a stalemate at Koshien Stadium. Buchanan struck out four, while allowing six hits. Takahashi struck out seven, while giving up four hits and a walk.

Once the starters were out of the game, however, both teams wasted scoring opportunities until the Tigers cashed in against Scott McGough (2-1).

With closer Taichi Ishiyama out of action, McGough issued two one-out walks and a single to Fumiya Hojo that loaded the bases for Itohara. The 26-year-old fell behind but lined a 1-2 fastball into the gap to end it.

“Hojo batting in front of me set up the scoring opportunity for me, and I wanted to do my part,” Itohara said. “(Takahashi) pitched great. We want to get a win next to his name next time.”

Hanshin closer Rafael Dolis (2-1), who worked the ninth, earned the win.

The Swallows’ loss was their eighth straight.

Giants 6, BayStars 4

At Tokyo Dome, Yoshiyuki Kamei tripled in the game’s first run as Yomiuri hammered Yokohama rookie Shinichi Onuki (2-3) for six runs in the third inning.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Fighters 11, Eagles 2

At Sapporo Dome, utility infielder Kenshi Sugiya homered from both sides of the plate and hit a sacrifice fly in Hokkaido Nippon Ham’s rout of Tohoku Rakuten.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Yujo Kitagata
Former BayStars pitcher Yujo Kitagata joins Dodgers on minor league deal
The Tochigi Golden Braves of the independent Baseball Challenge League confirmed Thursday that former Yokohama BayStars pitcher Yujo Kitagata has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor leagu...
Colorado's Daniel Murphy connects for a three-run home run against Pittsburgh in the first inning on Wednesday night.
Rockies rap out 16 hits in rout of Pirates
Another feat of strength from Josh Bell didn't do the Pittsburgh Pirates much good Wednesday night. For the second time in two weeks, the switch-hitting slugger homered into the Alleghen...
Carp starter Daichi Osera (left) and catcher Tsubasa Aizawa walk off the field after their win over the Dragons on Wednesday in Hiroshima.
Daichi Osera, Tsubasa Aizawa carry red-hot Carp to ninth straight win
Daichi Osera threw a complete game and contributed with his bat as he pitched the Hiroshima Carp to their ninth straight win, a 3-1 victory over the Chunichi Dragons on Wednesday. The Ca...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Tigers' Kento Itohara hits a game-winning single in the ninth inning against the Swallows at Koshien Stadium on Thursday night. Hanshin won 1-0. | KYODO

, ,