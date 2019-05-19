Reiya Konishi (right) fights Felix Alvarado on Sunday at the Kobe Portopia Hotel in an IBF light flyweight championship bout. | KYODO

Reiya Konishi stumbles in second world title fight

Kyodo

Kobe - Reiya Konishi failed in his second shot at a world championship Sunday, losing to IBF world light flyweight champ Felix Alvarado of Nicaragua by unanimous decision.

The 25-year-old Konishi stayed in the fight until the seventh round, but all three judges at Kobe Portopia Hotel scored Rounds 8 through 11 for Alvarado.

“He absolutely overwhelmed me,” Konishi said. “He was tougher than I thought he would be, and I was never able to seize the moment and turn things my way. I’m still some way from being good enough to take on the world.”

Alvarado, 30, was making the first defense of the title he won in October. He improved to 35-2.

Konishi previously fought for the then vacant WBA light fly title last March at the same venue.

