Naoya Inoue celebrates after defeating Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF world bantamweight title on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland. | REUTERS

More Sports / Boxing

Naoya Inoue dominates Emmanuel Rodriguez to win second world bantamweight belt

Kyodo

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Naoya Inoue claimed another world title belt in dominant fashion Saturday, beating International Boxing Federation bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez by second-round technical knockout.

Inoue, the undefeated World Boxing Association bantamweight champion, booked his place in the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final with the win.

The 26-year-old dropped his Puerto Rican opponent three times to end the fight after 1 minute and 19 seconds of round two at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro arena.

“I came to Britain thinking I should keep my cool even during the fight. I’m really glad I was able to do that and pull off a good performance,” said Inoue, known to fans by the nickname “Monster.”

Inoue, who has won world titles in three weight classes including light flyweight and super flyweight, improved his record to 18-0 with 16 KOs.

He will face WBA super champion Nonito Donaire in the final. The 36-year-old Filipino is 40-5 with 26 KOs.

“Nonito is a very strong boxer with an impressive career, so I want to come up with a plan for the fight,” Inoue said.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Nozomi Okuhara hits a return against Russia's Natalia Perminova during their women's singles match at the Sudirman Cup world badminton championships in Nanning, China, on Monday.
Nozomi Okuhara rescues Japan from early exit at mixed-team world championships
Japan gambled by resting top-ranked Kento Momota and nearly paid the price, suffering a huge scare before battling back to beat Russia 3-2 in their Sudirman Cup opener on Monday. The top seeds a...
Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) scores a goal past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones during Game 5 of the Western Conference in San Jose, California, on Sunday.
Blues move to brink of Cup final with win over Sharks
Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a penalty shot and Jaden Schwartz added the first of his three goals during a dominant second period that carried St. Louis to the brink of its first trip to the Sta...
Brooks Koepka celebrates after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the PGA Championship on Sunday in Farmingdale, New York.
Brooks Koepka avoids stunning collapse to win second straight PGA Championship
His place in PGA Championship history finally secure, Brooks Koepka draped both arms around the top of the Wanamaker Trophy and let out a deep sigh. The stress was more than he wanted. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Naoya Inoue celebrates after defeating Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF world bantamweight title on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland. | REUTERS

,