Padres rookie Chris Chris Paddack outduels Mets' Jacob deGrom

Chris Paddack struck out fellow rookie Pete Alonso on a 158-kph fastball in the first inning, pumped his fist and hollered.

It was on.

The fired-up Paddack fanned a career-high 11 to outduel NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, and Hunter Renfroe homered for the San Diego Padres in a 4-0 victory against the slumping New York Mets on Monday.

A few days earlier, Paddack told The Athletic he was “coming for” Alonso after the young Mets slugger won the season’s first NL Rookie of the Month award. Paddack struck out Alonso in his first two at-bats and then retired him on a grounder. Alonso was due up next when Paddack was lifted with two outs in the eighth after allowing a single to Jeff McNeil.

“Obviously, me and Alonso, nothing against him — he’s a great guy. He has some talent,” Paddack said after a wild postgame clubhouse celebration. “Not a lot of things fire me up but that was . . . I think it was kind of cool to announce that. The Mets are a great team. We came up on top tonight. I’m looking forward to the little rivalry we have. I just came to the ballpark focused.”

Paddack (3-1) was impressive in his sixth big league start. He walked one and allowed just four singles, including one to deGrom leading off the sixth. That was the only inning in which Paddack allowed more than one baserunner. Robinson Cano walked with two outs before Paddack got Michael Conforto to fly out.

Rays 12, Diamondbacks 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Blake Snell retired the first 17 batters, Tommy Pham hit a grand slam and Tampa Bay cruised past Arizona.

Snell (3-3) was perfect through 5⅔ innings before Ildemaro Vargas hit a sharp single between third base and shortstop. The left-hander hit the next batter, Tim Locastro, before getting Ketel Marte to ground out to end the inning.

Snell struck out nine and walked none in six innings, leaving with a 7-0 lead. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner had lost his previous two starts, lasting a total of 6⅓ innings, after coming off the 10-day injured list following his recovery from a broken toe in his right foot.

Cardinals 6, Phillies 0

In St. Louis, Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and Miles Mikolas pitched seven shutout innings as the Cardinals halted a four-game skid in blanking Philadelphia.

Yankees 7, Mariners 3

In New York, Luke Voit hit one of three home runs off Felix Hernandez as the Yankees opened a four-game series against Seattle.

In Other Games

Orioles 4, Red Sox 1

Twins 8, Blue Jays 0

White Sox 9, Indians 1

Marlins 6, Cubs 5

Dodgers 5, Braves 3

Reds 12, Giants 4

Brewers 5, Nationals 3

Astros 6, Royals 4