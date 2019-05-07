Dragons' Yudai Ono tosses three-hit shutout, fans 13 batters in rout of Carp

Yudai Ono pitched a complete-game shutout Tuesday to lead the Chunichi Dragons to a 6-0 win over the Hiroshima Carp.

Ono (3-1) struck out 13 while limiting Hiroshima to three hits and a pair of walks. The southpaw completed the shutout with three straight strikeouts in the ninth at Nagoya Dome, including his third of Hiroshima danger man Seiya Suzuki.

The Dragons batters, meanwhile, ensured a forgettable night for opposing starter Yusuke Nomura (2-2), racking up five of their runs with the right-hander on the mound.

Ryosuke Hirata and Shuhei Takahashi led fifth-place Chunichi’s offense, both going 4-for-5 at the plate.

Takahashi put the Dragons on the board in the second, scoring Toshiki Abe with an RBI double to left field.

Chunichi piled on four more runs the following inning. Hirata led off with a triple, then scored on a grounder from Yohei Oshima. Dayan Viciedo and Abe added back-to-back RBI doubles to make it 5-0.

Hiroshima skipper Koichi Ogata made a pitching change to start the fifth, sending out Sho Yamaguchi to replace Nomura.

Yamaguchi gave the fourth-place Carp two scoreless innings before making way for Koya Fujii.

Hirata drove in the final run with his fourth hit, a double to right off Fujii in the seventh.

Tigers 3, Swallows 1

At Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium, Seiya Kinami drove in the winning run in the top of the fourth as Hanshin topped Tokyo Yakult.