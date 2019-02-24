The Bulldogs' bench reacts to a play during Gonzaga's victory over BYU on Saturday night. | AP

Basketball

Hachimura, Norvell Jr. help power No. 2 Gonzaga to lopsided victory

AP

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - Rui Hachimura had to think for a bit when asked how No. 2 Gonzaga was able to score with ease against BYU.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 25 points, Hachimura had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Perkins added 21 points and seven assists in the Bulldogs’ 102-68 victory over the Cougars Saturday night.

“I don’t know,” Hachimura initially said before mulling it over. “Just sharing the ball. Everybody can score. Just trusting each other.”

Brandon Clarke added 11 points and 10 rebounds in a win that cleared a path for Gonzaga to possibly be ranked No. 1 on Monday.

“Our defense is pretty good, too,” Hachimura said after the Bulldogs held BYU to 41.9 percent shooting.

It was senior night at Gonzaga, but Hachimura, a junior, declined to say if this was his final home game. He’s been projected as a first-round NBA draft pick.

“I just love being here,” Hachimura said. “I love my coaches. I appreciate everybody.”

Gonzaga (27-2, 14-0) has won 18 in a row, the longest streak in the nation, and has already clinched the West Coast Conference regular-season title.

“It couldn’t have been scripted better,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We shared it and took great care of the ball. Our offense was clicking.

“We were able to string some stops together. . . . That’s when we made our separation.”

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Six Mississippi basketball players take a knee during the national anthem before the team's game against Georgia in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday.
Ole Miss players kneel in response to Confederacy rally
Eight University of Mississippi basketball players knelt during the national anthem Saturday before a victory over Georgia in response to a Confederacy rally near the arena. With the tea...
San Antonio's DeMar DeRozan drives on Toronto's Kawhi Leonard in the third quarter on Friday night. Nick Turchiaro / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Raptors beat DeRozan, Spurs
A crucial turnover brought a sour end to DeMar DeRozan's first game back in Toronto. Kawhi Leonard stole the ball from DeRozan to score the go-ahead dunk with 15 seconds left and the Rap...
Zion Williamson reacts after injuring his knee during the first half of Duke's game against North Carolina on Wednesday in Durham, North Carolina.
Zion Williamson's freak injury sends ripples through basketball and business worlds
Soon after Zion Williamson's shoe ripped apart, Nike's stock price took a hit. The freak injury during one of the college basketball season's marquee games immediately sparked debates about ever...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Bulldogs' bench reacts to a play during Gonzaga's victory over BYU on Saturday night. | AP Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura goes up for a shot on Saturday in Spokane, Washington. | AP

, ,