Frankfurt's Makoto Hasebe (left) challenges for the ball against Lazio's Joaquin Correa during a Europa League match on Thursday in Rome. Frankfurt announced on Sunday that it had signed Hasebe to a one-year extension which would keep him with the club through the 2019-20 season. | AP

Ex-Japan captain Makoto Hasebe extends contract with Eintracht

Kyodo

BERLIN - Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe has signed a contract extension to remain with Eintracht Frankfurt for another season, the German first-division club announced Sunday.

Hasebe, 34, retired from international football this summer after captaining the Samurai Blue to the last 16 at the World Cup in Russia.

The defensive midfielder is expected to be out until the end of the year after injuring his hamstring in Eintracht’s 2-1 win over Lazio in the Europa League on Thursday.

Before the injury, Hasebe played the full 90 minutes in 11 straight league games for fifth-place Eintracht, as well as starting all of their matches in Europa League Group H, which they topped with a perfect six wins from six.

The Shizuoka Prefecture native has played more than 300 games in Germany since transferring from Urawa Reds to Wolfsburg in 2008. He joined Eintracht in 2014 following a stint with fellow Bundesliga side Nuremberg.

