Yasuhiro Koseki establishes 100-meter breaststroke national record at short course world championships
Yasuhiro Koseki competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships on Wednesday in Hangzhou, China. | KYODO

More Sports / Swimming

Yasuhiro Koseki establishes 100-meter breaststroke national record at short course world championships

Kyodo

HANGZHOU, CHINA – Yasuhiro Koseki set a new national record Wednesday as he took bronze in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships.

The 26-year-old Koseki touched in a time of 56.13 seconds, 0.03 seconds behind silver medalist Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus. South Africa’s Cameron Van Der Burgh won gold in 56.01.

The result marked a strong return to competition for Koseki, who opted to forgo surgery to treat pain in his left knee following this year’s Asian Games in Indonesia, where he won a third straight 100 breaststroke crown.

Also Wednesday, Suzuka Hasegawa took bronze in the women’s 200 butterfly with a time of 2 minutes, 4.04 seconds.

She finished 2.44 seconds behind winner Katinka Hosszu of Hungary and 2.31 seconds back from silver medalist Kelsi Dahlia of the United States.

The Japanese women finished fourth in the 4×50 medley relay. The United States took gold ahead of China and the Netherlands.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz is questionable for Sunday's game with the Los Angeles Rams due to a back injury.
Injured Eagles QB Carson Wentz could still play against Rams
Carson Wentz is sidelined with a back injury, but two people familiar with the situation tell AP the quarterback hasn't been ruled out for Philadelphia's game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Mei "V.V" Yamaguchi (right) competes against the Philippines' Jomary Torres in a One Championship event at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night.
Media-savvy One Championship attracting fighters
Martial arts promotion One Championship is perhaps one of the most rapidly-growing sports properties in the world and hopes one day to become the biggest sports property on the planet past the NFL....
Kento Momota hits a return against Sameer Verma during their match at the BWF World Tour Finals on Wednesday in Shanghai.
World champion Kento Momota makes short work of Sameer Verma
World badminton champion Kento Momota made a lightning start at the BWF World Tour Finals in China on Wednesday, rampaging past India's overwhelmed Sameer Verma in just 36 minutes. The J...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yasuhiro Koseki competes in the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships on Wednesday in Hangzhou, China. | KYODO

,