Yasuhiro Koseki establishes 100-meter breaststroke national record at short course world championships

Yasuhiro Koseki set a new national record Wednesday as he took bronze in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships.

The 26-year-old Koseki touched in a time of 56.13 seconds, 0.03 seconds behind silver medalist Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus. South Africa’s Cameron Van Der Burgh won gold in 56.01.

The result marked a strong return to competition for Koseki, who opted to forgo surgery to treat pain in his left knee following this year’s Asian Games in Indonesia, where he won a third straight 100 breaststroke crown.

Also Wednesday, Suzuka Hasegawa took bronze in the women’s 200 butterfly with a time of 2 minutes, 4.04 seconds.

She finished 2.44 seconds behind winner Katinka Hosszu of Hungary and 2.31 seconds back from silver medalist Kelsi Dahlia of the United States.

The Japanese women finished fourth in the 4×50 medley relay. The United States took gold ahead of China and the Netherlands.