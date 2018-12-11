Tokyo 2020 organizers unveil volunteer nickname shortlist

Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games on Tuesday announced the four finalists for the official nickname to be given to volunteers working at competition venues and the athletes’ village.

The shortlisted nominees are “Field Cast,” “Games Anchor,” “Games Force” and “Shining Blue,” the games’ organizing committee said.

Prospective volunteers can vote for their preferred nickname until Jan. 20, with the winner to be announced later in the month.

The organizers narrowed down the shortlist from a field of 149 candidates, with the finalists cleared as potential trademarks.

Organizing committee member Tomoko Hagiwara encouraged people to get involved in the voting process.

“I’m looking forward to the selection of a name that everyone can be proud of,” said Hagiwara, who swam for Japan at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Volunteers at the 2012 London Olympics were known by the nickname “Games Makers,” while those at this year’s Pyeongchang Winter Games had the moniker “Passion Crew.”