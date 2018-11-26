Japan earns Nordic combined silver at World Cup season opener
Japan's Nordic combined team of Hideaki Nagai (left), Akito Watabe (center), Yoshito Watabe (right) and Go Yamamoto (sitting) pose with Santa Claus (left) and Mother Christmas after placing second at the World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland. | KYODO

More Sports / Winter Sports

Japan earns Nordic combined silver at World Cup season opener

Kyodo

RUKA, FINLAND – Japan’s men’s team won silver at the FIS Nordic combined World Cup season opener on Sunday, stepping onto the podium for the first time in five years.

The team of two-time Olympic silver medalist Akito Watabe, his younger brother Yoshito, Hideaki Nagai and Go Yamamoto collected 492.3 points in the jump competition for an early lead, with Akito and Yoshito posting big jumps of 139.0 and 140.0 meters.

Japan fell behind on the track, however, and finished almost 1 minute and 5 seconds behind team Germany, comprised of Eric Frenzel, Fabian Riessle, Johannes Rydzek and Vinzenz Geiger.

Norway and Austria were each penalized for suit infractions and finished third and fourth.

“We were pretty lucky to make the podium. I don’t know what would have happened if (the two teams) weren’t disqualified,” Akito said. “But anyhow, the truth is I’m happy to step (onto the podium).”

Nagai, the Watabe brothers and Taihei Kato won bronze at the Finnish ski resort town in 2013, the last time Japan finished on the podium.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Judoka Aaron Wolf (right) shakes hands with coach Keiji Suzuki after winning the 100-km title at Grand Slam Osaka on Sunday.
Former world champion Aaron Wolf triumphs at Grand Slam Osaka
Aaron Wolf, the 2017 men's 100-kilogram judo world champion, and Shoichiro Mukai both earned gold medals for Japan on Sunday, the final day of the Grand Slam Osaka. Wolf collected a pair...
Ryoyu Kobayashi celebrates on the podium after winning a ski jumping World Cup event on Sunday in Ruka, Finland. Kobayashi finished ahead of a pair of Olympic gold medalists to earn the second World Cup title of his career.
Ryoyu Kobayashi captures second World Cup title
Ryoyu Kobayashi captured another men's ski jumping title Sunday, following up his first victory on the previous day with another win at the FIS World Cup event in the Finnish resort of Ruka. Kob...
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers attempts a pass against the Cardinals during the first half on Sunday at StubHub Center in Carson, California.
Philip Rivers has record day as Chargers beat Cardinals
After a record-breaking day, Philip Rivers was quick to credit the guys on the receiving end of his uncommonly accurate passes. Rivers tied the NFL mark for consecutive completions and br...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan's Nordic combined team of Hideaki Nagai (left), Akito Watabe (center), Yoshito Watabe (right) and Go Yamamoto (sitting) pose with Santa Claus (left) and Mother Christmas after placing second at the World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland. | KYODO

, , , ,