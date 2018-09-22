Abe siblings capture gold medals on same day at world championships
Uta Abe celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's under-52 kg category at the World Judo Championships in Baku on Friday.

/

Abe siblings capture gold medals on same day at world championships

KYODO

BAKU – Uta Abe won her first World Judo Championships gold medal on Friday, while her brother Hifumi defended his men’s under-66 kg title.

Abe beat compatriot and defending champion Ai Shishime in the women’s under-52 kg final. Abe won all five of her matches at the National Gymnastics Arena by ippon.

“I haven’t been this happy all year,” Uta Abe said. “It wasn’t different from any other international meet.”

At 18 years and 2 months, she became the second-youngest Japanese woman to win a world championship title, following two-time Olympic champ Ryoko Tamura, who won the under-48 kg class in 1993 when she was 18.

In the men’s under-66 kg final, Hifumi Abe defeated Kazakhstan’s Yerlan Serikzhanov, after winning his semifinal match against Rio de Janeiro Olympic silver medalist An Baul of South Korea in extra time.

“My style is to go for ippon victories, but I was able to compete in a way suitable to the circumstances, and that allowed me to win,” Hifumi Abe said. “I think it’s a sign that I’m maturing.

“My target, more than winning consecutive titles, was for us to win as brother and sister. Once my younger sister won, I went into my final even more resolved to win.”

It is the first time Japanese siblings won gold on the same day at the worlds.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Lions receiver Marvin Jones looks into the stands after scoring against the Patriots on Sunday night in Detroit. The Lions won 26-10.
Lions stun Patriots as Matt Patricia beats Bill Belichick
Matt Patricia weaved his way through a crowd to hug the man who helped him live a dream. Patricia beat mentor Bill Belichick, seemingly making all the right moves to help the Detroit Lio...
Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday in Atlanta.
Tiger Woods completes captivating comeback with victory at Tour Championship
A comeback not even Tiger Woods saw coming a year ago. A chaotic celebration that golf hasn't seen even in the best of times. Woods delivered the perfect ending to his amazing retu...
Old Dominion quarterback Blake LaRussa avoids a sack during his team's game against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Old Dominion shocks No. 13 Virginia Tech behind backup QB
This was supposed to be a relatively easy road trip for Virginia Tech. Cross the state, connect with some its fans and maybe a few recruits there, and pick up a routine victory against Old Domin...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Uta Abe celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's under-52 kg category at the World Judo Championships in Baku on Friday. Hifumi Abe poses with his gold medal from the men's under-66 kg category at the World Judo Championships on Friday.

, ,