Ichiro to fill in as Mariners bench coach for weekend series
Ichiro Suzuki, laughing as Mariners fans stand near the field before Sunday's game in Seattle, will serve as the team's bench coach this weekend. | AP

/

Ichiro to fill in as Mariners bench coach for weekend series

Kyodo

TORONTO – Ichiro Suzuki will act as bench coach in two games for the first time since taking an advisory position to the Seattle Mariners, manager Scott Servais said Thursday.

Ichiro will be on the bench as Servais will miss Friday and Saturday’s games against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in order to attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony at the University of Mississippi, where she’s getting a master’s in sports communication, according to mlb.com. Bench coach Manny Acta will take over as manager during the two games.

The 44-year-oldIchiro had been training on the field in uniform prior to games after taking up the role of special assistant to the team’s chairman on May 3. Because MLB places limits on team staff that can be on the bench during games, he had not been on the bench in his new role.

Instead, Ichiro watches games on TV from a room behind the dugout and hits off a tee to stay sharp. He said he is not aware of his duties as coach, but appeared excited.

“I was only able to watch (the games) on TV. The view is different from the dugout,” he said. “I have no idea (what I’ll be doing). I might make out the lineup card, but other than that, I don’t know.”

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Seibu's Daiki Enokida pitches during the Lions' 6-0 win over the Marines on Sunday.
Lions get back into groove with win over Marines
The Seibu Lions put up five runs in the first two innings Sunday against left-hander Edgar Olmos as the Pacific League leaders snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-0 win over the Chiba Lot...
Seattle's Ichiro Suzuki, serving as acting bench coach, stands in the Mariners dugout before the first game of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Saturday in Detroit.
Mariners split twinbill with Ichiro Suzuki as bench coach
These days, run support isn't much of an issue for Felix Hernandez. Even when he struggles, Seattle often has a chance to win. Hernandez labored through five innings Saturday night, but ...
Eagles star Takahiro Norimoto pitches against the Buffaloes on Saturday at Kyocera Dome. Norimoto tossed a one-hit shutout, leading Tohoku Rakuten to a 2-0 win over Orix.
Eagles ace Takahiro Norimoto hurls one-hit shutout
Takahiro Norimoto pitched a one-hitter in his first shutout of the season in the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles' 2-0 win over the Orix Buffaloes on Saturday. Four-time PL strikeout king Nor...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ichiro Suzuki, laughing as Mariners fans stand near the field before Sunday's game in Seattle, will serve as the team's bench coach this weekend. | AP

, ,