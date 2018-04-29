Merciless Gamba put Sagan to the sword

Shu Kurata broke the ice with a 68th-minute strike and opened the flood gates as Gamba Osaka beat Sagan Tosu 3-0 in the J. League first division on Sunday.

At Suita Stadium, the hosts went into the break with nothing to show for their attacking efforts, but Kurata received a through-pass from Yasuhito Endo and fired home for his first goal of the season.

Hwang Ui-jo made it 2-0 for the hosts in the 82nd minute and Matheus added the finishing touches in injury time with his first goal of the season.

The win moved Gamba up one spot, replacing Sagan in 16th spot. Sagan, who have now lost six straight and are without a goal since April 11, are now next to last, ahead of bottom-dwellers Nagoya Grampus by a point.