Kenyan Dickson Chumba wins Tokyo Marathon for second time

Yuta Shitara clocked a national record Sunday at the Tokyo Marathon, but it wasn’t enough to outrun two-time winner Dickson Chumba of Kenya.

Shitara finished in 2 hours, 6 minutes and 11 seconds, finishing 41 seconds back of the Kenyan and breaking the Japanese record Toshinari Takaoka set when he finished third at the 2002 Chicago Marathon.

Chumba, who won in 2014 and has placed third the past three years, crossed the tape in 2:05:30, while fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto finished third in 2:06:33.

Hiroto Inoue improved on his 2017 eighth-place result and finished fifth in 2:06:54, and compatriot Ryo Kiname was seventh in 2:08:08.

Ethiopia’s Birhane Dibaba won the women’s race, finishing in 2:19:51, with Hiroko Yoshitomi clocking the fastest time for Japan at 2:30:16 in sixth place.