Ireen Wust shocks Miho Takagi to take women’s 1,500

Heavy favorite Miho Takagi of Japan was beaten Monday by Ireen Wust in the women’s 1,500 meter speed skating, the Dutchwoman reclaiming the gold she first won at the Vancouver Olympics.

Wust’s 1 minute, 54.35 second time was 0.20 of a second faster than the Japanese silver medalist who had been completely dominant on the World Cup circuit this season. The Netherlands’ Marrit Leenstra finished third with a time of 1:55.26.

Takagi’s compatriot Nao Kodaira skated a 1:56.11 time, good enough to see her hold lead for a time before she slipped down the order to finish sixth.

Ayaka Kikuchi, skating in the penultimate pairing, finished in 16th with a 1:58.92 time.