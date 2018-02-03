Yuzuru Hanyu won’t skate in Olympic team event

Yuzuru Hanyu will not participate in the men’s figure skating team event starting Feb. 9 at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, sources said Saturday.

The Sochi Olympic gold medalist, who recently resumed practicing on ice after suffering an ankle injury last November, is still aiming to skate in the individual event, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 16.

The two-time world champion is looking for his second gold to become the first skater in 66 years to win back-to-back titles since American Dick Button in 1948 and 1952.