Yoshinori Muto nets brace as Mainz tops Stuttgart

Mainz striker Yoshinori Muto scored a brace to help his team snap its six-match winless streak in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, when Mainz beat Stuttgart 3-2 at home.

Japan international Muto equalized with an assist from Frenchman Abdou Diallo in first-half injury time, after Stuttgart defender Holger Badstuber’s goal in the 19th minute.

Muto gave Mainz the lead in the 54th, and midfielder Gerrit Holtmann added another goal 10 minutes later to clinch the win, despite Stuttgart striker Daniel Ginczek’s score in extra time.

“I’m glad that my goals helped the team win when we were in a really bad situation,” said Muto. “No team would have a good atmosphere without a win for six matches. Winning was the key, so I’m glad I was able to help.”

Mainz, currently 15th in the 18-team German first division, had not won a league match for more than two months. It has five wins, five draws and nine losses in 19 matches.