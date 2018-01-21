Yuki Ito and Sara Takanashi finish second and third at World Cup event

Yuki Ito and Sara Takanashi finished second and third, respectively, at a ski jumping World Cup event on Sunday.

Ito managed jumps of 90.5 and 91.5 meters at Kuraray Zao Schanze en route to scoring 215.7 points. She finished 30.2 points behind Norway’s Maren Lundby, who leaped 97.0 and 101.0 meters to claim her fifth straight World Cup victory.

“My jumps still didn’t come together well, but I think I’m gradually improving,” Ito said. “I feel like everything will click soon, so I want to believe in myself and keep trying.”

Ito, who will compete at next month’s Pyeongchang Olympics along with Takanashi, posted her highest individual result of the season.

“I’ll keep training with the thought that things will get better from here,” Ito said. “At Pyeongchang, I want to post my best jumps.”

Four-time World Cup overall champ Takanashi missed another chance to set the record for career World Cup wins. She jumped 89 and 91 meters to sit only 0.3 points behind Ito.

The 21-year-old Takanashi has not won an individual World Cup event since last February in South Korea, when she tied Austrian Gregor Schlierenzauer’s all-time record of 53 career wins.

“There were problems but I was able to cling onto the podium with the support of my teammates and fans,” Takanashi said. “I want to work on things I have in front of me, and make the best use of each day until the Pyeongchang Games.”