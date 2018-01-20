Ryan Kesler’s deflection leads Ducks to win over Kings

Ryan Kesler deflected home Francois Beauchemin’s shot for the tiebreaking goal with 7:39 to play and the Anaheim Ducks won their second Freeway Faceoff in seven days, beating the struggling Los Angeles Kings 2-1 Friday.

Adam Henrique scored early in the third period and John Gibson made 23 saves for the Ducks, who have won six of nine overall.

Rookie Alex Iafallo evened it for Los Angeles moments after Henrique’s goal, but Kesler’s long deflection sent the puck bouncing past Jonathan Quick. Anaheim then hung on in a frantic final minute to even the arch rivals’ season series at two games apiece.

Quick stopped 29 shots in the Kings’ sixth consecutive loss, extending their longest skid of the season.

After the Kings got off to an outstanding start to the season and the Ducks stumbled while dealing with major injury problems, Anaheim has pulled even with Los Angeles with 53 points apiece in the Pacific Division standings.

Canadiens 3, Capitals 2

In Washington, Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist to help Montreal break a three-game losing by beating the hosts.

Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

In Sunrise, Florida, Aaron Ekblad scored 40 seconds into overtime as the hosts prevailed over Vegas.