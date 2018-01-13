Sara Takanashi finishes third at Sapporo World Cup event

Sara Takanashi was “disappointed” at missing another chance to set the record for career ski jumping World Cup wins Saturday after finishing third in Sapporo.

Takanashi, who has claimed a berth at February’s Pyeongchang Olympics, recorded her third individual World Cup podium finish of the season after posting two jumps of 93.0 meters for a total of 238.2 points at Miyanomori Schanze.

Norway’s Maren Lundby won the event by recording 95.5 and 93.5 meters en route to a score of 252.9 points, while Germany’s Katharina Althaus was second and Yuki Ito fourth.

Takanashi captured the 53rd World Cup title of her career last February to tie Australian Gregor Schlierenzauer’s all-time record. However, her best individual finish this season has been third place.

“To be honest, I’m really disappointed,” the 21-year-old said. “I’m not satisfied with this result at all.”

Lundby, who won the previous World Cup event in Hinterzarten, Germany, has won three events this season.