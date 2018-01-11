Kakuryu, Kisenosato set to make comebacks at New Year Basho

Two of the three yokozuna, Kakuryu and Kisenosato, said Thursday they will make their comebacks at the upcoming New Year Grand Sumo Tournament after both top-ranking wrestlers missed all or part of the last four meets due to injuries.

Kakuryu waited to make the announcement to compete in the Jan. 14-28 meet at Ryogoku Kokugikan after being punished for his involvement in the assault scandal that led to the retirement of fellow yokozuna Harumafuji.

“I will take part in the basho,” the 32-year-old said. “I want to get back in action and regain my game sense. I’m just going to focus every day like I always do. I have bitter memories (from my injury layoff last year).

“It means nothing if I don’t learn from it.”