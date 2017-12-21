Dragons to give Daisuke Matsuzaka a tryout in January

The Chunichi Dragons said Thursday they will hold a tryout in January for former major league right-hander Daisuke Matsuzaka.

The 37-year-old recently parted ways with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

“I’m grateful that I got the chance,” Matsuzaka said in a statement. “I will prepare thoroughly for the test.”

Team officials, including manager Shigekazu Mori, will attend the tryout at Nagoya Dome.

“First, we have to see what he has,” said Mori. “We’ll then decide (if he joins the team) in January.”

Matsuzaka joined the Hawks in 2015, but has only pitched in one game for the Pacific League team after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.