Masahiro Tanaka ready to help keep Yankees’ season alive

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka said Saturday he is ready to lift the New York Yankees over the Cleveland Indians when he starts Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday.

“Of course I feel pressured. I want to change the flow and the mood of our campaign,” Tanaka said a day after the Indians took a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five series to push the Yankees to the brink.

On Sunday night, Tanaka will take the mound at the Yankee Stadium, making his first postseason start in two years and second overall. Tanaka is 1-2 against the Indians in four previous games with a 4.63 ERA.

“(They) can run and they have force. Their powerful lineup can force a wide range of offense,” Tanaka said.

“What I have to do the most is to make as many good pitches as possible. I have to throw with belief.”