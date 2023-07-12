  • This video grab from an online Neuralink livestream shows Elon Musk holding the the company's brain implant during a presentation in August 2020. The device just got approval for testing by U.S. regulators | NEURALINK / VIA AFP-JIJI
    This video grab from an online Neuralink livestream shows Elon Musk holding the the company's brain implant during a presentation in August 2020. The device just got approval for testing by U.S. regulators | NEURALINK / VIA AFP-JIJI

Elon Musk’s Neuralink received approval recently from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct human clinical trials, which one former FDA official called “really a big deal.”

I do not disagree, but I am skeptical that this technology will “change everything.” Not every profound technological advance has broad social and economic implications.

With Neuralink’s device, a robot surgically inserts a device into the brain that can then decode some brain activity and connect the brain signals to computers and other machines. A person paralyzed from the neck down, for example, could use the interface to manipulate her physical environment, as well as to write and communicate.

