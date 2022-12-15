  • BlackRock's headquarters in the Manhattan | REUTERS
    BlackRock's headquarters in the Manhattan
The ambitious idea that companies can be run like democracies, with widely dispersed shareholders exerting influence over management, has long failed in practice.

Many people own shares, but very few bother to vote at company meetings — in part because they have other concerns, in part because systems of corporate governance have silenced their voices.

That’s now changing — and a simple voting reform could go a long way toward making shareholder democracy a reality.

