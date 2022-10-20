  • A local resident rides past abandoned Russian tanks in the village of Kurylivka, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on Oct. 1. | REUTERS
    A local resident rides past abandoned Russian tanks in the village of Kurylivka, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, on Oct. 1. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Throughout the eight months of the Ukraine invasion, Vladimir Putin has stressed that his war is an existential struggle for Russia, a fight for a new world order.

Now, important Western policy thinkers appear to be coming to the same conclusion: The narrative is shifting from helping Ukraine win to shaping a postwar global order that would sideline Russia, rendering it unable to cause further trouble.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW