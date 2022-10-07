TOKYO – No one could have foreseen that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s popularity would nosedive so soon after the Liberal Democratic Party triumphed in July’s election to the Upper House of the nation’s parliament.
Until recently, Kishida’s government received consistently high approval ratings. But the LDP’s links to a controversial religious group, along with the costly state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have shaken Kishida’s political base, endangering the country’s fragile economic recovery.
