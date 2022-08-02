  • The Joe Biden administration and many commentators are at pains to deny that the U.S. is in a recession, but history is not on their side. | REUTERS
    The Joe Biden administration and many commentators are at pains to deny that the U.S. is in a recession, but history is not on their side. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts – The latest figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) show that the American economy has experienced two consecutive quarters of negative real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product growth.

That accords with a popular definition of a recession. But economists have noted that any official declaration of a U.S. recession must come instead from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which carefully assesses various monthly macroeconomic indicators observed over extended periods.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,