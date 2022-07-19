  • South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin travels to Japan this week in the hopes of resetting a relationship that has been on the rocks for a long time. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Will history judge Park Jin’s trip to Japan this week — a mere month and a half after taking office as South Korea’s foreign minister — as the most consequential diplomatic mission of President Yoon Suk-yeol’s young administration?

A good visit — and it will take both skill and luck — could reset a relationship that has been on the rocks for far too long, and in so doing, produce a critical shift in the regional balance of power.

