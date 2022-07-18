MADISON, WISCONSIN – After becoming the Communist Party of China’s chief of Xinjiang province in 2016, Chen Quanguo oversaw a security crackdown that led to a drop in births so sharp that it shocked the world.
Some observers accused China’s leadership of committing genocide against the province’s mostly Muslim Uyghur population through forced sterilization and abortion. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed the allegations as “fake news,” arguing that Xinjiang’s Uyghur population had grown steadily to 12.7 million in 2018, an increase of 25% from 2010 – and higher than the 14% increase in the province’s total population.
