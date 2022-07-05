We’re not supposed to call today’s competition between the United States and China a new Cold War.
That makes some sense — the historical parallels are inexact — but elements of the current U.S.-China relationship sure look like that earlier time, and they aren’t the good parts. Both governments see the world in terms of a struggle, reflecting both ideological and geopolitical interests, that is total — meaning the stakes could be existential. As a result, both are committed to policies that intensify suspicions and magnify distrust.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.