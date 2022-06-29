  • Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday, a day after the country's top court struck down the right to abortion. | AFP-JIJI
    Demonstrators gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday, a day after the country's top court struck down the right to abortion. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

MELBOURNE, Australia – Every woman should have the legal right safely to terminate a pregnancy that she does not wish to continue, at least until the very late stage of pregnancy when the fetus may be sufficiently developed to feel pain.

That has been my firm view since I began thinking about the topic as an undergraduate in the 1960s. None of the extensive reading, writing and debating I have subsequently done on the topic has given me sufficient reason to change my mind.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,