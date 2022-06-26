  • Abortion rights supporters protest in Washington on Saturday against the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade abortion decision. | REUTERS
    Abortion rights supporters protest in Washington on Saturday against the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade abortion decision. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Modern constitutional law as we have known just ended.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, it repudiated the very idea that America’s highest court exists to protect people’s fundamental liberties from legislative majorities that would infringe on them.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,